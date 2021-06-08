John Mayer Performs ‘Last Train Home’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

John Mayer performed his new song “Last Train Home” live for the first time on Jimmy Kimmel Monday night.

With a full backing band lined up behind him, Mayer played through the Toto-esque track on a pink guitar, adding riffs in between the band’s synths and bongo drums. “I’m not a fallen angel, I just fell behind/I’m out of luck and I’m out of time,” he sang. “If you don’t wanna love me, let me go/I’m runnin’ for the last train/I’m runnin’ for the last train home.”

“Last Train Home” is the lead single from his upcoming album Sob Rock, whose album cover has a distinct Eighties vibe. The LP, which is Mayer’s first since 2017’s The Search for Everything, will be out on July 16th. Last week, Mayer released a music video for “Last Train Home” that pays homage to Guns N’ Roses’ classic visual for “Sweet Child o’ Mine.”

Alongside his solo career, Mayer has been a member of Grateful Dead supergroup Dead & Company since 2015. The band will embark on a North American tour beginning on August 16th in Raleigh, North Carolina, at Coastal Credit Union Music Park. They will also be resuming their annual Playing in the Sand residency in January 2022, performing for three nights at the Riviera Cancun in Mexico.