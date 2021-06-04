 John Mayer and Guns N' Roses: 'Last Train Home' Tributes 'Sweet Child' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next ‘Rich Off Pain’ Is a Tragic Standout on Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s ‘The Voice of the Heroes’
Home Music Music News

Guns N’ Poses: How John Mayer’s New Video Nods to ‘Sweet Child o’ Mine’

For Mayer’s “Last Train Home” video, director Cameron Duddy looked to an Eighties classic

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

If you watched John Mayer’s new music video for “Last Train Home” and kept expecting Axl Rose to snake-dance his way into the frame, it’s for good reason. The video is an homage to Guns N’ Roses’ summer of ’88 MTV staple, “Sweet Child o’ Mine.” Right down to a canine cameo.

Like “Sweet Child o’ Mine,” “Last Train Home” opens with an image of a digital clapboard calling action on filming. The premise is that the featured artist is on a soundstage about to shoot a music video and we’re all observing from outside the fourth wall. The crew sets up their dollies and light rigs, the band plugs in, and cameras roll. It’s a fly on the wall view — if that fly were somehow back in the Eighties.

Top: Stills from John Mayer’s “Last Train Home”; bottom: from “Sweet Child o’ Mine”

“We agreed that the idea would be, ‘Imagine John Mayer was part of a band throughout the Seventies and this was his first solo-effort music video and it’s 1980,'” says Cameron Duddy, who co-directed the video with Harper Smith, his wife and collaborator. (Country fans may know Duddy as the bass player for the country band Midland.)

Related Stories

John Mayer Drops New 'Last Train Home' Video
Flashback: Guns N' Roses Play 'November Rain' at Final Pre-Pandemic Gig

Related Stories

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Singer Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Lady Gaga's 'Born This Way': Much Better Than 'Express Yourself'
Chasteness, Soda Pop, and Show Tunes: The Lost Story of the Young Americans and the Choircore Movement

Duddy says Mayer wrote up a one-page treatment of his vision for the video that was full of Eighties allusions. Together, they gravitated toward “Sweet Child o’ Mine,” and to a lesser degree, Eric Clapton’s 1985 video for “Forever Man.”

“The reference for Guns N’ Roses was the mixed-media kind of live performance thing, where you’re watching them film a music video,” Duddy says. “When we think of the music-video era coming into itself, you don’t think Eric Clapton music videos, but certainly Guns N’ Roses. ‘November Rain’ and ‘Sweet Child o’ Mine’, that’s just canon.”

While Duddy swears he hasn’t watched the “Sweet Child” video — directed by Nigel Dick — in probably a decade, he admits it’s “completely baked into my brain.” The signs are all over “Last Train Home.” Along with the clapboard opening, Mayer’s video includes shots of a dog on set (GNR guitarist Izzy Stradlin’s in “Sweet Child”; Mayer’s pooch in “Last Train Home”); the singers huddling with producers (here, Don Was, who produced Mayer’s upcoming album Sob Rock); visiting models taking glamour shots of the bands; and the gauzy filters that lend both videos a dreamy aesthetic.

Top: Stills from John Mayer’s “Last Train Home”; bottom: from “Sweet Child o’ Mine”

“Putting the soft effects on the filter and the kind of camera movements that I like to do in general made me a good fit for John’s overall idea,” says Duddy, who enlisted his wife to nail the fashion aesthetic. “It gives it that extra bump of critical cinemagraphic attention to detail.” Smith also traveled to Nashville to film the scenes of country singer Maren Morris, who sings backup in “Last Train Home.” Morris is seen mostly on a monitor screen, another hallmark of “Sweet Child o’ Mine.”

Duddy, who has also directed videos for Bruno Mars, including “Locked Out of Heaven” and “Uptown Funk,” asked Mayer and his band to play live to the song to add a dose of realism to the video. But in the end, it’s the decades-old escapism that defines the clip. And a few tributes to Axl and Slash.

“There is something very nostalgically Eighties cinema about it,” Duddy says. “It’s a warm blanket.”

In This Article: Guns N' Roses, John Mayer

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1352: BTS
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.