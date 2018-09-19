Watch John Mayer Bring Soulful ‘New Light’ to ‘Kimmel’

John Mayer added an extra dose of soulful electric guitar to his slick pop single “New Light” on Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The singer, decked out in a floral shirt, bounced in place on the show’s outdoor stage as he moved from jerky, palm-muted riffs to elastic, funky chords to an expanded guitar solo with searing lead lines. The performance ended with a dual-guitar stare-down between Mayer and his rhythm guitarist.

In May, Mayer released a goofy video for “New Light” that features the singer in various green screen locales. The song, which Mayer crafted with rap producer No I.D., is the guitarist’s first solo song since his 2017 LP, The Search for Everything.

Mayer recently wrapped an summer tour with Grateful Dead offshoot group Dead & Company. In January, the band will launch their second annual Playing in the Sand concert vacation in Riviera Maya, Mexico.