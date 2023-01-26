John Mayer Maps Out First-Ever Solo Acoustic Tour
John Mayer will embark on his first-ever solo acoustic tour this spring, the singer-songwriter announced Thursday.
“Solo Tour 2023. Just like the early days,” Mayer tweeted of the trek. “I’ll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven’t heard yet that I’ll be road testing – all on acoustic, electric, and piano. Hope to see you there.”
The tour kicks off March 11 at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center and hits 19 arenas across the U.S. before concluding April 14 at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum.
The solo tour marks the first time in Mayer’s 20-year career that he’s hit the road without accompaniment. Each gig will feature full acoustic sets from Mayer, as well as “special performances” on electric guitar and piano.
Lizzy McAlpine, Alec Benjamin, and a to-be-announced special guest will serve as openers on the tour. Check out Mayer’s site for ticket information.
2023 is shaping up to be a busy year of touring for Mayer as the guitarist will also embark on the final Dead and Company tour this summer. The John Mayer Trio will also take part in the Love Rocks NYC benefit concert, taking place March 9 at New York’s Beacon Theatre.
John Mayer Tour Dates
March 11 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
March 13 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
March 15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
March 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
March 20 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
March 22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
March 24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
March 25 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHous
March 27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
March 29 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
March 31 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
April 1 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
April 3 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
April 5 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
April 6 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
April 8 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
April 10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
April 11 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
April 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
