John Mayer Maps Out First-Ever Solo Acoustic Tour

John Mayer will embark on his first-ever solo acoustic tour this spring, the singer-songwriter announced Thursday.

“Solo Tour 2023. Just like the early days,” Mayer tweeted of the trek. “I’ll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven’t heard yet that I’ll be road testing – all on acoustic, electric, and piano. Hope to see you there.”

The tour kicks off March 11 at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center and hits 19 arenas across the U.S. before concluding April 14 at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum.

The solo tour marks the first time in Mayer’s 20-year career that he’s hit the road without accompaniment. Each gig will feature full acoustic sets from Mayer, as well as “special performances” on electric guitar and piano.

Lizzy McAlpine, Alec Benjamin, and a to-be-announced special guest will serve as openers on the tour. Check out Mayer’s site for ticket information.

2023 is shaping up to be a busy year of touring for Mayer as the guitarist will also embark on the final Dead and Company tour this summer. The John Mayer Trio will also take part in the Love Rocks NYC benefit concert, taking place March 9 at New York’s Beacon Theatre.

John Mayer Tour Dates

March 11 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

March 13 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

March 15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

March 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

March 20 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

March 22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

March 24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

March 25 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHous

March 27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

March 29 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

March 31 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

April 1 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

April 3 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

April 5 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

April 6 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

April 8 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

April 10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

April 11 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

April 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum