John Mayer Pays Tribute to Eddie Van Halen: ‘A True Virtuoso’

John Mayer paid tribute to Eddie Van Halen in an Instagram post following news of the guitarist’s death on Tuesday.

“Eddie Van Halen was a guitar superhero,” Mayer wrote. “A true virtuoso. A stunningly good musician and composer. Looking up to him as a young kid was one of the driving forces in my needing to pick up a guitar. I was so blown away watching him exert such control and expression over his instrument. Learning to play the guitar taught me so many things, but still absolutely nothing about how to play like Eddie Van Halen. And for that reason, I never stopped watching him in adolescent awe and wonder, and I promise you I never will. So very sad to learn of his passing. My love to his family, his bandmates, his friends and his crew. EVH FOREVER”

Van Halen died at age 65 after a prolonged battle with cancer. His son, Wolfgang Van Halen, broke the news of his father’s death on Twitter, writing, “He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss.”