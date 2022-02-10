 John Mayer Pauses First Concert in Two Years to Help Distressed Fan - Rolling Stone
John Mayer Pauses First Concert in Two Years to Help Distressed Fan

Artists are more mindful of fan safety during concerts in the wake of the Astroworld Festival tragedy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: John Mayer performs live at The Hollywood Palladium for SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series in Los Angeles on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM)LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: John Mayer performs live at The Hollywood Palladium for SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series in Los Angeles on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Getty Images for SiriusXM

John Mayer’s first live performance in two years was briefly interrupted Wednesday night when the singer-songwriter noticed a member of the audience was in need of medical aid.

In video captured by a staffer for The Hollywood Reporter, Mayer can be seen stopping his performance at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium to check on the fan, who appeared to have fainted.

“Stop the show,” Mayer said. “Are they conscious?” After medical personnel arrived to check on the fan, Mayer announced, “They’re conscious. Give me a thumbs up if they’re alert.”

The unidentified fan was treated and taken out of the venue in a wheelchair, while Mayer and his band left the stage for several minutes, according to THR.

“Anyone in the crowd who’s worried, I’m told that she’s up and waved goodbye, so she’s OK,” Mayer said upon returning to the stage. “The system works, thank you very much.”

There has been increased pressure on artists to be mindful of fan safety during concerts in the wake of the Astroworld Festival tragedy in November, when 10 concertgoers died of compression asphyxia during Travis Scott’s headlining set.

Earlier this month, Billie Eilish halted a show at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena to retrieve an inhaler for a seemingly distressed fan in the audience. From the stage, Eilish oversaw security as they located the young woman in the pit, reminding the audience members not to crowd her. “I wait for people to be OK until I keep going,” the “Bad Guy” singer said.

Mayer’s latest album, Sob Rock, was released last summer. In January, the musician was forced to pull out of the Dead and Company’s Playing in the Sand concerts in Mexico after testing positive for Covid-19.

