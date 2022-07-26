John Mayer Taps Dave Chappelle, Bob Weir for Montana Flood Relief Benefit Concerts

John Mayer is booking out Livingston, Montana’s Pine Creek Lodge for a slate of benefit concerts billed Rise for the River. Proceeds from the shows — which will take place over three nights in August — will support the Park Country Community Foundation for those impacted by the Yellowstone River flood.

Yellowstone National Park was evacuated in June as heavy rainfall and melting snow resulted in disastrous flooding and mudslides, which damaged roadways and bridges, in addition to destroying homes.

The first two shows will feature Mayer alongside Dead and Company guitarist and singer Bob Weir and comedian Dave Chappelle on Aug. 8 and Aug. 14, respectively, before the singer/songwriter leads a headlining concert on Aug. 21. Tickets for the events are available now via the official John Mayer website.

“Announcing Rise For The River, three great-big-very-small-shows in Livingston, MT to support a county greatly impacted by flooding and the resulting closure of the Yellowstone Park entrance that the local economy relies on,” Mayer wrote on Instagram. “I’m blown away by the generosity of my friends Bob Weir and Dave Chappelle and can’t wait to celebrate this awesome community with those who share my love for it.”

Proceeds from Rise for the River will be put towards emergency shelter, drinking water, food, clothing, and restoration through the SW MT Flood Relief Fund in partnership with the Park County Community Foundation and Greater Gallatin United Way. In the event that tickets for the shows sell out, direct donations are accepted by texting “Flood22” to 41444.

“Park County, where I’ve lived for over a decade, resides just north of a major entrance to the park,” Mayer wrote on Instagram at the time of the historic flood. “The community thrives on tourism, doing most of its business for the year during the summer months that attracts tourists to the area. Because of the park closure, hotels in the area have seen 50-70% cancellations, as would-be visitors have opted to make other plans. Though the park is closed, other incredible landmarks and businesses remain open for business, and the area is safe, beautiful and still well worth visiting.”

He added: “I write today with a plea: if you were planning to visit Yellowstone and and canceled your plans, please, from the bottom of my heart, I ask that you rebook them. If you’re still making summer plans, please consider making a visit to Livingston Montana or a town nearby. I will be there after this tour is over and I look forward to seeing you there. I am planning some really amazing events that you won’t want to miss. I’ll be sharing more of what this incredible community has to offer, and you’ll see for yourself just why I fell in love with the place.”