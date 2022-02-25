John Mayer Forced to Postpone Shows After Catching Covid Again

John Mayer was forced to postpone a slate of shows on his Sob Rock tour after he and several members of his band tested positive for Covid-19. For Mayer, this was his second positive Covid test in nearly as many months; a positive test at the beginning of January forced him to pull out of Dead and Company’s Playing the Sand concerts in Mexico.

“Whelp. More members of the band tested positive for Covid today, and I was one of them,” Mayer wrote on Instagram. “I’m so sorry to make you change your plans. This is a bummer for everyone in the band and crew, to say nothing of the question hanging over everyone’s head – mine included – as to how I tested positive on PCR twice in two months. (The first was extremely mild, but this one’s got the better of me.)”

Mayer has already rescheduled the four shows for May. He’ll be at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on May 5; the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York on May 7; and then he’ll play two nights at the TD Garden in Boston on May 9 and 10. As it stands, Mayer is set to return to the road March 11 at the Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

“We’ll give you everything we’ve got at these upcoming shows, just as soon as we rest up and regroup,” Mayer added on Instagram.

Even before his surprise second positive test, Mayer’s Sob Rock tour was battling Covid issues. On Feb. 21, right before he was set to play Madison Square Garden in New York City, Mayer announced that his touring drummer had tested positive. The show did go ahead as planned, and Questlove actually stepped in for part of the show.