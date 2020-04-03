John Mayer Donates to Montana Hospital to Fund Ventilators Amid COVID-19 Crisis

John Mayer made a “generous” donation to Livingston HealthCare hospital in Livingston, Montana, which hospital officials said will go toward the purchase of much-needed ventilators in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. As The Livingston Enterprise reports, Mayer is a part-time resident of Park County, where the hospital is located.

The singer made the unspecified financial contribution to the hospital’s non-profit arm, Livingston HealthCare Foundation.

“We are incredibly grateful for his support of LHC and his dedication to the health and wellness of our community; John is one of us,” Livingston HealthCare Foundation President Babs Brandfass said. Hospital spokeswoman Whitney Harris said Mayer contacted the organization to inquire about its needs while contending with COVID-19 cases, to which the hospital said ventilators were its greatest need at the moment and he donated to fund the ventilators.

Officials did not disclose the amount of the donation, other than calling it “generous,” or detail the number of ventilators purchased. “We do have them ordered and we do check on them every day to see where we’re at,” Harris said. She added that Mayer was not seeking attention for his contribution and that he allowed the organization to release his name after The Livingston Enterprise inquired.

Several artists have recently made donations to help provide needed resources to healthcare workers and others around the country, including Rihanna, who donated personal protective equipment via her foundation to the state of New York, and James Taylor donated $1 million to Massachusetts General Hospital to aid in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.