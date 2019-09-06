Watch John Mayer Document His Studio Process in ‘Carry Me Away’ Video

John Mayer has captured his creative pricess in the music video for his new single “Carry Me Away.” The video for the laid-back, acoustic song showcases Mayer experimenting in the studio, hanging out with his dog and working with his producers over endless hours. The footage offers a snapshot of the long work Mayer put in to create this new song (and, probably, the rest of his next album).

The introspective song is all about finding a release from everyday tedium, likely with another person. “I’m such a bore,” he sings. “I’m such a bummer/ There must be more/ Behind the summer/ I want someone/ To make some trouble/ Been way too safe/ Inside my bubble.”

The musician’s last single, “Guess I Just Feel Like,” dropped in February and this is his first new music of 2019 since then. Last year, Mayer released one-off single “New Light,” a follow-up to his 2017 album The Search for Everything. Mayer has spent much of the past few years on the road with members of the Grateful Dead in the offshoot group Dead & Company. He recently wrapped another tour with the group and is currently out on his own solo run, which ends September 14th in Inglewood, California.