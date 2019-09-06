 Watch John Mayer Document His Studio Process in ‘Carry Me Away’ Video – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1331: Harry Styles
Read Next Hear Stormzy's Hard-Hitting New Song 'Sounds of the Skeng' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch John Mayer Document His Studio Process in ‘Carry Me Away’ Video

The song is his second single of the year after “Guess I Just Feel Like”

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

John Mayer has captured his creative pricess in the music video for his new single “Carry Me Away.” The video for the laid-back, acoustic song showcases Mayer experimenting in the studio, hanging out with his dog and working with his producers over endless hours. The footage offers a snapshot of the long work Mayer put in to create this new song (and, probably, the rest of his next album).

The introspective song is all about finding a release from everyday tedium, likely with another person. “I’m such a bore,” he sings. “I’m such a bummer/ There must be more/ Behind the summer/ I want someone/ To make some trouble/ Been way too safe/ Inside my bubble.”

The musician’s last single, “Guess I Just Feel Like,” dropped in February and this is his first new music of 2019 since then. Last year, Mayer released one-off single “New Light,” a follow-up to his 2017 album The Search for Everything. Mayer has spent much of the past few years on the road with members of the Grateful Dead in the offshoot group Dead & Company. He recently wrapped another tour with the group and is currently out on his own solo run, which ends September 14th in Inglewood, California.

 

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1331: Harry Styles
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad