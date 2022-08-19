John Mayer ‘Born & Raised’ Livestream Concert: How to Watch the Benefit Show Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

John Mayer is ready to pick up his acoustic guitar and take fans back to 2012. On Sunday, Aug. 21, the Grammy winner will play his fifth studio album Born & Raised front-to-back for an acoustic livestream set at the Pine Creek Lodge in Livingston, Montana, to raise funds for Montana flood relief.

Released nearly a decade ago, Born & Raised marked a new era for the singer-songwriter — who became a recent Montana resident at the time — featuring singles like “Shadow Days,” deep cuts like “Whiskey, Whiskey, Whiskey,” and the opener “Queen of California.” This week, Mayer, who still calls the Treasure State home, announced fans could watch the intimate show on the livestream site, nugs.net.

According to nugs.net, Mayer fans can watch the acoustic set without a standard monthly subscription by paying a one-time $20 ticket fee. Along with getting streaming access to the show, you’ll also be able to buy select merch as if you were there in person, including T-shirts and posters.

Per nugs.net, proceeds from the tickets sold will benefit the Park County Community Foundation, based in Livingston.

“Park County, where I’ve lived for over a decade, resides just north of a major entrance to the park,” Mayer previously shared on Instagram following the Yellowstone River flooding in June. “The community thrives on tourism, doing most of its business for the year during the summer months that attracts tourists to the area. Because of the park closure, hotels in the area have seen 50-70% cancellations, as would-be visitors have opted to make other plans.”

Though Mayer has previously played the album’s songs on tour over the years, he announced that he’ll perform “the Born and Raised album in its entirety for the first time ever (among other songs) solo acoustic” on Sunday evening.

“When [Born & Raised] first came out, nobody really took to it,” Mayer wrote on Instagram to celebrate the LP’s 10th anniversary in May. “It didn’t have the same chordal complexity that I was known for at the time, and instead focused more on the lyrical aspect of things. I think there’s a sincerity to the relative simplicity of the chords that let the words carry the message. To this day, these songs are still some of my favorites to play live.”

Mayer’s acoustic livestream concert arrives on the heels of the two previous Rise for the River benefit shows with Bob Weir and Dave Chappelle, respectively, along with a packed summer tour schedule with Dead & Company. And earlier this spring, Mayer also toured in support of his Eighties-inspired eighth studio album, Sob Rock.

Fans who missed the first benefit show can still watch the Bob Weir concert on-demand online through Aug. 28 on nugs.net.

As for the John Mayer livestream show, fans can still buy tickets to the livestream event or make donations directly to the SWMT Flood Relief Fund online. The livestream starts at 8 p.m. mountain time / 10 p.m. ET. Those who can’t watch it live can also stream it on-demand on nugs.net through the 28th.