John Mayer Plots 2022 ‘Sob Rock’ Tour

John Mayer has announced a North American tour in support of his new album, Sob Rock, which will kick off next year.

The run will launch on February 17th at the Times Union Center in Albany, New York, and wrap on April 28th at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Tickets for all shows will go on sale Friday, July 23rd at 11 a.m. local time via Mayer’s website.

Fans can sign up for access to presale tickets now via Seated, and registration will be open until July 20th at 9:45 a.m.; presales will start July 20th at 10 a.m. local time and wrap July 21st at 10 p.m. local time. A limited number of VIP packages will also be available starting July 20th at 10 a.m. local time, and Mayer plans to auction off two pairs of front row tickets for each show with proceeds benefiting the Back to You Fund.

Mayer released Sob Rock — his first solo effort since 2017’s The Search for Everything — on Friday, July 16th.

“No one is more aware of what people think about John Mayer than John Mayer himself,” Rolling Stone wrote in our Sob Rock review. “The title of his eighth studio album acknowledges past accusations of sad-boy mopery. The muted pastels of the throwback cover art, complete with a simulation of the ‘Nice Price’ sticker that Columbia Records used to slap on its bargain LPs, dares you to call him a purveyor of slick, dated studio-rock.”

John Mayer Tour Dates

February 17 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

February 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

February 20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

February 23 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

February 25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

February 27 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

March 1 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

March 4 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

March 11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Grand Garden Arena

March 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum

March 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum

March 18 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

March 22 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

March 25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

March 27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

April 2 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

April 5 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

April 8 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

April 11 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

April 13 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

April 20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

April 23 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

April 24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

April 28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center