John Mayer Details Solo U.S. Summer Tour

Less than two weeks after Dead & Company conclude their summer tour, John Mayer will embark on a solo U.S. trek.
The 27-date North American leg begins July 19th in Albany, New York and concludes September 13th and 14th with a two-night stand at Inglewood, California’s the Forum.
Tickets for Mayer’s tour go on sale to the public February 1st. Additionally, two pairs of front row tickets from each show, each with a preshow meet & greet with Mayer, will be auctioned off to benefit the Back to You Fund and other associated charities. Check out Mayer’s website for full ticket information.
Dead & Company’s summer tour runs from May 31st to July 6th.
John Mayer Tour Dates
July 19 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
July 20 – Providence, RI @ Dunkin’ Donuts Center
July 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
July 23 – Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena
July 25 & 26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
July 28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
July 30 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
August 2 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
August 3 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
August 5 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
August 6 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
August 8 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
August 9 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
August 11 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
August 12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
August 14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
August 31 – Snowmass Village, CO @ Snowmass Mountain
September 2 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
September 3 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
September 5 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
September 7 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
September 8 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
September 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
September 11 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
September 13 & 14 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
Add a comment