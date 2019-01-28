John Mayer Details Solo U.S. Summer Tour

Less than two weeks after Dead & Company conclude their summer tour, John Mayer will embark on a solo U.S. trek.

The 27-date North American leg begins July 19th in Albany, New York and concludes September 13th and 14th with a two-night stand at Inglewood, California’s the Forum.

Tickets for Mayer’s tour go on sale to the public February 1st. Additionally, two pairs of front row tickets from each show, each with a preshow meet & greet with Mayer, will be auctioned off to benefit the Back to You Fund and other associated charities. Check out Mayer’s website for full ticket information.

Dead & Company’s summer tour runs from May 31st to July 6th.

John Mayer Tour Dates

July 19 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

July 20 – Providence, RI @ Dunkin’ Donuts Center

July 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

July 23 – Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena

July 25 & 26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

July 30 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

August 2 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

August 3 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

August 5 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

August 6 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

August 8 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 9 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

August 11 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

August 12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

August 14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

August 31 – Snowmass Village, CO @ Snowmass Mountain

September 2 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

September 3 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

September 5 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

September 7 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

September 8 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

September 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

September 11 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

September 13 & 14 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum