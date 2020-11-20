Hear John Mayall Perform ‘Curly’ With Peter Green and John McVie in 1967

John Mayall has dropped a 1967 recording of “Curly” with fellow Bluesbreakers Peter Green and John McVie.

Recorded for the BBC Sessions on February 3rd, the track also features drummer Aynsley Dunbar. The instrumental clocks in at two minutes, with Green performing a blazing solo. Green — who died at age 73 in July — would leave the band with John McVie that summer to form Fleetwood Mac.

“Curly” is included on Mayall’s upcoming massive box set The First Generation: 1966-1974, out January 29th, 2021. The 35-disc collection features newly remastered versions of the Decca & Polydor albums, 28 unreleased BBC tracks with Green, Eric Clapton, and Mick Taylor, and music from seven unreleased gigs (Windsor 1967, Gothenburg 1968, Berlin 1969, San Francisco 1970, and more). It also includes an individually signed photograph, a hardback book of rare photos and a list of gigs within the years, another book containing fan letters, and two posters. You can preorder it here.

Ahead of his 87th birthday on November 29th, Mayall also released a cover of Bobby Rush’s “I’m As Good as Gone” with Buddy Miller. Mayall described the track as “As funky as you can get…It’s a feast for all guitar lovers, with Buddy Miller’s powerful baritone guitar leading the way.”

Last year, Mayall released Nobody Told Me, an album that featured contributions from Steven Van Zandt, Rush’s Alex Lifeson, Todd Rundgren, and more.