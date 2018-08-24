Rolling Stone
John Lennon’s Killer Mark David Chapman Denied Parole for 10th Time

“The panel has determined that your release would be incompatible with the welfare and safety of society,” parole board tells Chapman

Mark David Chapman, the man who murdered John Lennon in New York City on December 8th, 1980, was denied parole for the 10th time.

Mark David Chapman, the man who murdered John Lennon in New York City in December 1980, has been denied parole for the 10th time. On Thursday, a three-person parole board panel rejected his latest bid for parole, Reuters reports.

“The panel has determined that your release would be incompatible with the welfare and safety of society,” the state Board of Parole told Chapman in a letter. The parole board’s statement was similar to the one Chapman was provided when his request was last rejected in 2016 and a nearly identical reason was given in 2014.

Chapman shot and killed Lennon outside the Dakota apartment building as the artist was returning home with his wife Yoko Ono after an evening recording session on December 8th, 1980. Chapman pleaded to second-degree murder in 1981.

The 63-year-old Chapman is serving 20 years to life and has been held at maximum security Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, New York since 2012, when he was transferred there from Attica. Chapman will remain in jail until at least 2020, when he is next eligible for parole.

 

In This Article: John Lennon, Mark David Chapman

