John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ Film Returning to Theaters With Bonus Features

The film Imagine, which John Lennon and Yoko Ono codirected and costarred in, will return to theaters this fall with extra footage. It also features restored footage and a newly remastered soundtrack mixed in Dolby Atmos by Paul Hicks, who has won Grammys for his work on the Beatles’ box set and Love soundtrack. The screenings will take place around the world on September 17th.

The couple made the film, not to be confused with the similarly titled 1988 film, in 1971 at their home in Ascot, England and released it the following year. It features pre-MTV–era music videos made from amateur footage for the entire track list from Lennon’s Imagine LP along with a few songs from Ono’s Fly. The film also includes segues of everything from the Beatle on a toilet to scenes of the couple entering a room to regal horns. In addition to the couple, several notable people make appearances in the film, including Andy Warhol, Miles Davis, Fred Astaire and George Harrison.

“The people who all worked on Imagine were Peace People and it was so enlightening and exciting all the way through to be one of them,” Ono said in a statement. “Remember, each one of us has the power to change the world.”

The screenings will include 15 minutes of never-before-released footage of Lennon playing “How Do You Sleep?” and “Oh My Love” with his band, which featured Harrison, Rolling Stones pianist Nicky Hopkins, Yes’ Alan White and bassist Klaus Voormann. It’s presented in a “raw” studio mix that aims to replicate how it would have felt to be in the center of the room while they were recording. Tickets are now available.