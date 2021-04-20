See Inside John Lennon, Yoko Ono’s Tittenhurst Park Home in New ‘Isolation’ Video

The John Lennon estate has released a video for the new ‘Raw Studio Mix’ of John Lennon’s classic song “Isolation.” The song appears on John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band – the Ultimate Collection box set, which arrives on Friday via Capitol/UMe and is available for preorder.

Filmed at the couple’s Tittenhurst Park home in Berkshire, England, on July 16th, 1971 by Nic Knowland and directed by Lennon and Ono, the video gives an intimate glimpse of the upstairs area of the house, with shots from their master bedroom, dressing rooms, balcony and more. The visual features Easter Eggs, which are timestamped below the clip on YouTube, as well as artwork, books, instruments and furniture from their collection.

Marking the 50th anniversary of John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band, the super deluxe Ultimate Collection edition of the late Beatle’s solo debut album features 159 tracks, including 87 that have never been released alongside new mixes. Ono oversaw the massive reissue, utilizing the same audio team that worked on the 2018 Imagine box set (engineers Paul Hicks, Rob Stevens, and Sam Gannon).

On Saturday, Ono will participate in Tim Burgess’ Twitter Listening Party series for John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band The Ultimate Mixes, beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET. Ringo Star, Sean Ono Lennon, Klaus Voormann, and Alan White are among the guests who will join Ono for the virtual listening party.