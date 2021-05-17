 John Lennon, Yoko Ono Doc '24 Hours' Streaming on Coda Collection - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Black Crowes Announce Rescheduled 2021 'Shake Your Money Maker' Tour Dates
Home Music Music News

John Lennon, Yoko Ono Doc ’24 Hours’ Available to Stream on Coda Collection

Release marks first time film has been available in full since airing on the BBC in 1969

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

The short documentary about John Lennon and Yoko Ono, 24 Hours: The World of John and Yoko, is available to stream on the Coda Collection on Amazon Prime Video.

The release marks the first time the 35-minute film has been available in full since it first aired on the BBC December 15th, 1969. Directed by Paul Morrison, 24 Hours follows Ono and Lennon over five days, documenting their creative efforts and activism, including their famous campaign to promote peace. Filming took place at Lennon’s Tittenhurst Park estate, Abbey Road Studios, and the Apple Records offices.

A trailer for 24 Hours boasts clips from one of Lennon and Ono’s “Bed-ins for Peace,” as well as footage of the couple working in the studio and bundled up in the snow while watching a giant air balloon. There are also several clips of Lennon bickering with the press, telling one reporter who said she used to admire him, “You liked Hard Day’s Night, love, but I’ve grown up, but you obviously haven’t.”

The Coda Collection release of 24 Hours is accompanied by a new editorial by journalist Alan Light. He describes the doc as “a portrait of two energized and inspired artist-activists, with a strong sense of purpose and a fearless attitude, even in the face of resistance and ridicule” and “a fascinating snapshot of a hugely transitional moment for John and Yoko.”

In This Article: John Lennon, Yoko Ono

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1352: BTS
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.