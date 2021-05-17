John Lennon, Yoko Ono Doc ’24 Hours’ Available to Stream on Coda Collection

The short documentary about John Lennon and Yoko Ono, 24 Hours: The World of John and Yoko, is available to stream on the Coda Collection on Amazon Prime Video.

The release marks the first time the 35-minute film has been available in full since it first aired on the BBC December 15th, 1969. Directed by Paul Morrison, 24 Hours follows Ono and Lennon over five days, documenting their creative efforts and activism, including their famous campaign to promote peace. Filming took place at Lennon’s Tittenhurst Park estate, Abbey Road Studios, and the Apple Records offices.

A trailer for 24 Hours boasts clips from one of Lennon and Ono’s “Bed-ins for Peace,” as well as footage of the couple working in the studio and bundled up in the snow while watching a giant air balloon. There are also several clips of Lennon bickering with the press, telling one reporter who said she used to admire him, “You liked Hard Day’s Night, love, but I’ve grown up, but you obviously haven’t.”

The Coda Collection release of 24 Hours is accompanied by a new editorial by journalist Alan Light. He describes the doc as “a portrait of two energized and inspired artist-activists, with a strong sense of purpose and a fearless attitude, even in the face of resistance and ridicule” and “a fascinating snapshot of a hugely transitional moment for John and Yoko.”