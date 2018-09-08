Rolling Stone
John Lennon Receives Commemorative U.S. Postage Stamp

Iconic Bob Gruen-shot 1974 photograph adorns “Forever” stamp dedicated to Beatles legend and noted philatelist

Yoko Ono, fourth from right, unveils the John Lennon Commemorative Forever stamp from the United States Postal Service during a ceremony, in New York. The stamp features a photo of Lennon taken by photographer Bob Gruen, right, that was on the cover of Lennon's 1974 solo album, Walls and Bridges. Also attending the ceremony was Sean Lennon, third from right, radio personality Dennis Elsas, far left, and Postmaster General Megan Brennan, second from leftLennon Stamp, New York, USA - 07 Sep 2018

A U.S. postage stamp commemorating John Lennon's legacy was unveiled at a Friday ceremony at New York's Central Park.

A U.S. postage stamp commemorating John Lennon‘s legacy was unveiled at a Friday ceremony at New York’s Central Park, with the late Beatles legend’s widow Yoko Ono and son Sean Lennon in attendance.

“I know that my father would have been really thrilled to be accepted, officially in this way, on a stamp,” Sean Lennon said at the event. “About as official as it gets, I think.”

John Lennon was a noted philatelist: In 2016, Lennon’s personal collection of stamps, which he started as a child, displayed at the World Stamp Show in New York City following a residency at the Smithsonian National Postal Museum.

Lennon’s own U.S. postage stamp uses the same Bob Gruen-shot photographed from the Walls and Bridges photo session in 1974; Gruen also spoke at the stamp’s unveiling Friday, the Associated Press reports. The “Forever” stamp is also designed to look like a 45″ vinyl single as a record peeking out of a sleeve is featured at the top of the 16-stamp sheet.

The John Lennon stamp is available to order now through USPS.

“Everybody loves to listen to John’s songs and I’m very proud of it, but also the fact that this day, Imagine and you guys are here. It’s incredible,” Ono said at the USPS ceremony.

Imagine: the Ultimate Collection, an upcoming box-set anthology of the celebrated 1971 LP Imagine, is due out October 5th.

