See John Lennon, George Harrison Record ‘How Do You Sleep?’ in New Footage From ‘Imagine’ Reissue

John Lennon, George Harrison and the Plastic Ono Band record “How Do You Sleep?” together in the studio in never-before-seen footage from the upcoming Ultimate Collection reissue of Lennon’s 1971 album Imagine.

The video for “How Do You Sleep? (Takes 5 & 6, Raw Studio Mix Out-take),” a “looser, funkier” rendition of the biting track aimed at Lennon’s former Beatles band mate Paul McCartney, features Lennon and Harrison performing the song at Lennon’s Ascot Sound Studios in May 1971.

The massive Imagine reissue, due out October 5th, boasts “Raw Studio Mixes” from the recording sessions that promise “no reverb or echo, no effects, no strings, just live, unvarnished and raw.”

“Imagine you are at the Lennon’s home, Tittenhurst Park in Ascot, England. It’s night. It’s the last week in May in 1971 and you are their special guest, sat in a chair in the very center of the their recording studio, Ascot Sound Studios,” the video’s caption says of the sessions that yielded the “Raw Studio Mixes.”

“John Lennon is sat in front of you, teaching the musicians one of his latest compositions. He is talking and singing and playing the same wood-finish Epiphone Casino electric guitar he played on ‘Revolution’. A bearded George Harrison is in front of you, to the right, playing electric slide on John’s pale blue Fender Strat.”

The deluxe edition of Imagine: The Ultimate Collection contains four discs – including previously unreleased treasures like outtakes, demos, studio jams and the raw mixes – along with two Blu-rays sporting a documentary, the Imagine film, interviews with Lennon and Yoko Ono conducted by Elliot Mintz and more, plus a 120-page book about the making of the classic LP.