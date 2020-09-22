John Lennon 80th Birthday Livestream to Feature Peter Gabriel, 10cc

The second annual Dear John concert, in honor of what would have been John Lennon’s 80th birthday, will stream live on Friday, October 9th, at 3:00 p.m. ET from London’s Hard Rock Hotel on YouTube.

Organized by Blurred Vision frontman Sepp Osley, the virtual show will feature performances and tributes to Lennon from Peter Gabriel, KT Tunstall, Larkin Poe, Richard Curtis CBE, Maxi Jazz of Faithless, Lindsay Ell, PP Arnold, Andy Fairweather Low, John Ilsley of Dire Straits, Graham Gouldman of 10cc, Lawrence Gowan of Styx, Nick Van Eede of Cutting Crew, Blurred Vision, Mollie Marriott, Laura Jean Anderson and more.

Proceeds from the show will provide aid to War Child U.K., an organization that seeks to assist impoverished families across the world’s war zones.

“There is a great necessity for this incredible charity,” Osley said in a statement. “They fight for those who have the smallest voice but the greatest of importance. They are here to let these children know that they are not forgotten. Having been born in Iran in the mid-Eighties into a time of war and uncertainty, I could have been the poster child of War Child then. I am grateful to be able to do my little bit for this charity now as an adult and an artist.”

He continued: “My dream and hope is that you will join us in this celebration for John and the fundraiser for War Child U.K. With all we have faced in the world throughout these distressing times, it is we as a global community, who as always in the past, can bridge the gaps that divide our world and shine a light on the darkest corners of our planet. No doubt, as the great man would wish for us to do.”