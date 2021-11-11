John Legend Welcomes the Holidays on ‘You Deserve It All’

John Legend has unveiled a new holiday single, “You Deserve It All.” The song was released to celebrate the singer’s signing with major label Republic Records.

“I am excited to partner with Republic Records in this next chapter of my career,” Legend said in a statement. “Everyone at the label has been so wonderful to work with. I am thrilled to take this new artistic and creative journey with them and look forward to sharing new music with people soon.”

“There’s just no one like John Legend,” added Republic Records President, West Coast Creative Wendy Goldstein. “He’s the consummate 21st century superstar whose impact across culture and the world at large only continues to expand. We’re so honored to join forces with him as he launches this next era with some of his most powerful music yet.”

Kicking off the holiday season right with a brand new Christmas song! #YouDeserveItAll drops at midnight tonight. pic.twitter.com/Px8vNkOFzj — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 10, 2021

“You Deserve It All” was produced by Raphael Saadiq and co-written by Legend with Meghan Trainor. The song marks a reunion between the pair, who first collaborated on 2016’s “Like I’m Gonna Lose You.”

Legend recently appeared on Diane Warren’s debut album, The Cave Sessions, Vol. 1, which was released in August. The singer joined Warren for a duet on “Where is Your Heart.” His last album, Bigger Love, arrived in 2020.