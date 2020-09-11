 John Legend Introduces Himself on 'Jimmy Kimmel,' Performs 'Wild' - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Trump Bragged About 'Saving' Saudi Crown Prince's 'Ass' After Khashoggi Murder
Home Music Music News

John Legend Introduces Himself on ‘Jimmy Kimmel,’ Performs ‘Wild’

Legend sings Bigger Love track on dramatic rooftop deck at sunset

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

John Legend was the Thursday night guest host for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he introduced the episode’s musical guest: John Legend.

“My next guest is my wife’s favorite artist, and if he isn’t…well then, we’re going to talk about that when I get home,” Legend quipped when introducing his own performance.

The show then cut to Legend performing the romantic song “Wild,” from his new album Bigger Love, on top of a roof deck at sunset overlooking the Los Angeles hills. Wearing a striking floral tux, Legend otherwise kept the performance simple, singing passionately into the microphone while his band played separately on a grassy field. “I wanna drive you/Wild, wild, wild/I wanna love you/For miles and miles,” Legend belted. “We can go slow, we don’t need to rush/I’ll take the wheel, make you feel every touch/I wanna drive you/Wild, wild, wild.”

This wasn’t Legend’s first go-around with virtual performances: Last month, he took the stage twice at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, performing the Bigger Love track “Never Break” on Night Two and the Selma theme “Glory” with Common on the convention’s final night. He also lent a hand in supporting the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden by performing at a digital fundraiser in July.

In This Article: Jimmy Kimmel Live, John Legend

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1343: Beatles Breakup 50th Anniversary
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.