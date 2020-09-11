John Legend Introduces Himself on ‘Jimmy Kimmel,’ Performs ‘Wild’

John Legend was the Thursday night guest host for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he introduced the episode’s musical guest: John Legend.

“My next guest is my wife’s favorite artist, and if he isn’t…well then, we’re going to talk about that when I get home,” Legend quipped when introducing his own performance.

The show then cut to Legend performing the romantic song “Wild,” from his new album Bigger Love, on top of a roof deck at sunset overlooking the Los Angeles hills. Wearing a striking floral tux, Legend otherwise kept the performance simple, singing passionately into the microphone while his band played separately on a grassy field. “I wanna drive you/Wild, wild, wild/I wanna love you/For miles and miles,” Legend belted. “We can go slow, we don’t need to rush/I’ll take the wheel, make you feel every touch/I wanna drive you/Wild, wild, wild.”

This wasn’t Legend’s first go-around with virtual performances: Last month, he took the stage twice at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, performing the Bigger Love track “Never Break” on Night Two and the Selma theme “Glory” with Common on the convention’s final night. He also lent a hand in supporting the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden by performing at a digital fundraiser in July.