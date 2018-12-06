John Legend Plays Gleeful, Retro Christmas Medley on ‘Fallon’

John Legend performed a medley of “What Christmas Means to Me” and “Bring Me Love,” two tracks from his new holiday LP, on Wednesday’s Tonight Show.

The soul singer was on a retro stage setup that recalled a Sixties variety show, with his massive backing band – three backing vocalists, a horn section, guitarist, bassist, keyboardist, percussionist and drummer – set up on individual platforms. Legend, decked out in a green suit, swayed around and smiled as the group added some Motown-styled choreography – including finger snaps and bobbing brass movements.

Both tracks appear on A Legendary Christmas, which Legend issued in late October. The album, a blend of originals and Yuletide staples, features guest spots from Stevie Wonder (on “What Christmas Means to Me”) and Esperanza Spalding (a jazzy rework of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”).

Legend is currently promoting the record on a North American tour that continues Thursday, December 6th in Detroit, Michigan. The singer will also join Wonder, Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith and Dave Chappelle for Q85: A Musical Celebration for Quincy Jones, a two-hour special honoring the iconic producer, which airs Sunday, December 9th at 8 p.m. ET on BET.