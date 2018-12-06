Rolling Stone
Music News

John Legend Plays Gleeful, Retro Christmas Medley on ‘Fallon’

“What Christmas Means to Me,” “Bring Me Love” appear on singer’s new holiday LP, ‘A Legendary Christmas’

John Legend performed a medley of “What Christmas Means to Me” and “Bring Me Love,” two tracks from his new holiday LP, on Wednesday’s Tonight Show. 

The soul singer was on a retro stage setup that recalled a Sixties variety show, with his massive backing band – three backing vocalists, a horn section, guitarist, bassist, keyboardist, percussionist and drummer – set up on individual platforms. Legend, decked out in a green suit, swayed around and smiled as the group added some Motown-styled choreography – including finger snaps and bobbing brass movements.

Both tracks appear on A Legendary Christmas, which Legend issued in late October. The album, a blend of originals and Yuletide staples, features guest spots from Stevie Wonder (on “What Christmas Means to Me”) and Esperanza Spalding (a jazzy rework of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”).

Legend is currently promoting the record on a North American tour that continues Thursday, December 6th in Detroit, Michigan. The singer will also join Wonder, Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith and Dave Chappelle for Q85: A Musical Celebration for Quincy Jones, a two-hour special honoring the iconic producer, which airs Sunday, December 9th at 8 p.m. ET on BET.

