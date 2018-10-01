John Legend Taps Stevie Wonder, Esperanza Spalding for New Christmas LP

John Legend will release his first holiday album, A Legendary Christmas, on October 26th via Columbia Records. Stevie Wonder will appear on the record, playing harmonica on “What Christmas Means to Me,” and jazz bassist-singer Esperanza Spalding joins for a version of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”Raphael Saadiq executive produced the project.

Legend will promote the LP on a 25-date North American tour that launches November 15th in Clearwater, Florida and wraps December 30th in San Diego, California. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 5th; a special fan pre-sale is available Monday, October 1st only via the singer’s website.

A Legendary Christmas follows Legend’s starring role in NBC’s April TV musical production of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. The singer earned the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for his work on in the special, along with Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Legend issued his most recent studio album of original material, Darkness and Light, in 2016.

Legend debuted his new song “Preach” during New York’s Global Citizen Festival on Saturday. He told the crowd the song was inspired by those “who are out there doing something” in response to senators’ mistreatment of sexual assault victims.

“In the song, we talk about how frustrating it can be to look at your phone, read the news, see what’s happening,” he told the audience. “See how senators treat women who come forward with sexual abuse claims. See how people ridicule young people who march for the right to go to school without getting shot up. See how people would denigrate those who make the very simple claim that black lives matter. We can get frustrated when we see all of that, but we can’t give up. It’s not enough for us to talk about it or tweet about it, we’ve got to do something.”

A Legendary Christmas Track List

1. “What Christmas Means to Me” (featuring Stevie Wonder on harmonica)

2. “Silver Bells”

3. “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” (featuring Esperanza Spalding)

4. “No Place Like Home”

5. “Bring Me Love”

6. “Merry Christmas Baby / Give Love on Christmas Day”

7. “Christmas Time Is Here”

8. “Waiting for Christmas”

9. “Purple Snowflakes”

10. “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)”

11. “Please Come Home for Christmas”

12. “Wrap Me Up in Your Love”

13. “By Christmas Eve”

14. “Merry Merry Christmas”

John Legend Tour Dates

November 15th – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

November 17th – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore at the Jackie Gleason Theater

November 20th – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

November 23rd – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Resort Spa and Casino

November 24th – Mashantucket, CT @ Grand Theater at Foxwoods

November 25th – Boston, MA @ Boch Center

November 27th – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

November 28th – Oxon Hill, MD @ MGM National Harbor

December 3rd – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

December 4th – Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Opera House

December 6th – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

December 7th – Verona, NY @ Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino

December 9th – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

December 10th – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

December 12th – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

December 13th – Chicago, IL @ Civic Opera House

December 15th – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

December 16th – Salt Lake City, UT @ Abravanel Hall

December 18th – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

December 19th – Portlad, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

December 21st – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

December 23rd – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater

December 29th – Costa Mesa, CA @ Segerstrom Center for the Arts

December 30th – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre