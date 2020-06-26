Hear John Legend on Life as the Sexiest Man Alive, His (Musical) Faith in Kanye West and More

John Legend digs into current events (including his thoughts on police defunding and Joe Biden), the making of his new album Bigger Love, and much more in the latest episode of Rolling Stone Music Now. Among many other topics, he explains why – despite his political outspokenness – he doesn’t want to run for office. “I love making music for a living,” he says. “I love the fact that I get to write songs for a living and perform live in front of audiences. I would not get the same kind of joy from working in politics. The way I’m involved in politics now is the way I would like to continue to be involved in politics.” At the same time, that answer may not be definitive: “Life is unpredictable. I’m not hedging. In my mind, I don’t believe I would run. But ask me again when I’m 60! Who knows?”

He also touches on being named the sexiest man alive, his thoughts on how to modernize the Grammys, his continued musical faith in Kanye West (and confusion over his political beliefs), and much more. To hear the entire interview, press play above or download and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or Spotify.

