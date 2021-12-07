 John Legend Sets 2022 Las Vegas Residency - Rolling Stone
John Legend Sets 2022 Las Vegas Residency

“Love In Las Vegas” will find the singer performing 24 dates from April through October

John Legend is set to headline a Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino starting next April.

On Monday, Legend shared the news on Twitter with a promotional video saying, “Get ready for Love in Las Vegas! My 2022 Vegas residency featuring your favorite songs from my entire career… full band… beautiful show…magical night.”

“Love In Las Vegas” is set to kick off April 22, 2022 and Legend will perform 24 dates from then through October 29, 2022. A press release described Legend’s upcoming residency as “a beautiful, soulful concert experience, showcasing Legend’s greatest hits.”

Fans can purchase tickets starting Monday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. PT. / 2 p.m. EST. A pre-sale for fan club members will begin Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. EST.

News of “Love In Las Vegas” comes nearly a month after Legend shared his Raphael Saadiq-produced holiday single “You Deserve It All” and revealed he had signed with major label Republic Records. In a statement, Legend said he was “excited” to partner with the label: “Everyone at the label has been so wonderful to work with. I am thrilled to take this new artistic and creative journey with them and look forward to sharing new music with people soon.”

Love in Las Vegas Dates

April 22

April 23

April 27

April 29

April 30

May 4

May 6

May 7

Aug. 5

Aug. 6

Aug. 10

Aug. 12

Aug. 13

Aug. 17

Aug. 19

Aug. 20

Oct. 14

Oct. 15

Oct. 19

Oct. 21

Oct. 22

Oct. 26

Oct. 28

Oct. 29

