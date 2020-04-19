 John Legend, Sam Smith Sing 'Stand By Me' for 'Together at Home' - Rolling Stone
John Legend, Sam Smith Sing Ben E. King’s ‘Stand By Me’ for ‘Together at Home’ Concert

Eight-hour concert sponsored by Global Citizen raised $127 million for COVID-19 relief

Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

John Legend and Sam Smith remotely duetted on Ben E. King’s classic “Stand By Me” for Global Citizen’s One World: Together at Home special to raise money for COVID-19 relief. The eight-hour concert helped raise $127 million to help the World Health Organization’s efforts to fight the pandemic around the globe.

Legend sat at his piano in front of his wall of trophies, providing piano accompaniment for the song along with a striking vocal performance. Both Legend and Smith traded off joyful deliveries of the classic from their home, joining each other for the chorus. 

The special — hosted by late-night TV’s Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon — also featured Paul McCartney (who performed the Beatles’ “Lady Madonna”), Kacey Musgraves, the Rolling Stones (“You Can’t Always Get You Want“), Taylor Swift (“Soon You’ll Get Better“), Kacey Musgraves (“Rainbow“), Eddie Vedder (“River Cross“), Lizzo (“A Change Is Gonna Come“) Billie Eilish (“Sunny“), Lady Gaga (“Smile“), Alicia Keys, Stevie Wonder, Celine Dion, Usher, Chris Martin, J Balvin, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Pharrell Williams, Billie Joe Armstrong, LL Cool J and many more.

In a statement, Global Citizen’s co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans said of the special, “As we honor and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, One World: Together at Home aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19. Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else’s.”

In This Article: Ben E. King, Global Citizen, John Legend, Sam Smith

