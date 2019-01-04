×
Rolling Stone
John Legend on R. Kelly: I ‘Don’t Give a F-ck About Protecting a Serial Child Rapist’

“These survivors deserved to be lifted up and heard,” R&B superstar writes after appearing in Lifetime docuseries ‘Surviving R. Kelly’

John Legend says, "'I don't give a fuck about protecting a serial child rapist" after appearing on the Lifetime doc 'Surviving R. Kelly.'

John Legend, who appears in Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly docuseries, blasted R. Kelly during his interview in the final episode, which airs on Saturday. “R. Kelly has brought so much pain to so many people,” the musician said. “#TimesUp for R. Kelly.” Legend is the only major artist to appear in the series.

Following the airing of the first two episodes on Thursday, Legend took to Twitter to expound on why he chose to participate. “To everyone telling me how courageous I am for appearing in the doc, it didn’t feel risky at all,” he tweeted. “I believe these women and don’t give a fuck about protecting a serial child rapist. Easy decision.”

Legend also gave props to documentarian and series producer Dream Hampton for her work. “We should all thank my friend @dreamhampton for her very necessary work to create #SurvivingRKelly,” he tweeted. “These survivors deserved to be lifted up and heard. I hope it gets them closer to some kind of justice.”

A representative for Kelly declined to comment on Legend’s tweets to Rolling Stone.

In April, Legend shared his support of the #MuteRKelly movement, which was further spurred on by Women of Color of Time’s Up in an open letter that called on the music industry to cut ties with Kelly. “I stand with the women of #timesup #muterkelly,” he tweeted at the time while sharing the open letter.

The remaining episodes air Friday and Saturday at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

