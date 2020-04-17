Hear John Legend’s Uplifting New Pop Song ‘Bigger Love’

John Legend has shared his uplifting new single “Bigger Love,” the title track from the singer’s upcoming album.

Following “The Edge”-sampling first single “Actions,” Legend continues his respite away from piano ballads with a dance floor-ready pop song co-written by Ryan Tedder that exudes jubilance even in these tough times.

“This song is a celebration of love, resilience and hope,” Legend said in a statement. “I wrote it last year, before any of us could have imagined what 2020 would become. The message of the song is that love can help carry us through these dark times and music can bring us joy and inspiration. I hope it brings some light to people’s day and maybe inspires a dance break!”

Legend will perform “Bigger Love” during both the Global Citizen’s One World: Together At Home Benefit on April 18 and BET’s Saving Ourselves: A COVID-19 Relief Effort on April 22.

Bigger Love, Legend’s follow-up to 2016’s Darkness and Light, is due out this summer, while a tour in support of the album begins — as of now — on August 12th.