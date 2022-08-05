John Legend Announces New Double Album He Says Is Worthy of His Last Name

John Legend has announced that his new — sorta — self-titled double album Legend will arrive next month.

“Until this point, I’ve never used an aspect of my name as the title of an album,” Legend said of Legend in a statement. “I had to earn that, to live up to it by delivering in the performance and the music. And this is me saying, I’m proud of who I am, I’m confident in the work I’ve done, and I’m just going to declare it.”

The two-act album, out Sept. 9 and co-executive produced by Legend and Ryan Tedder, features contributions from Rick Ross, Rapsody, Ty Dolla $ign, Jhene Aiko, Jazmine Sullivan, Amber Mark, Muni Long (“Honey“), Jada Kingdom, JID (“Dope“), Ledisi and Saweetie, who appears on Legend’s latest single “All She Wanna Do”:

The singer revealed the impending arrival of Legend on the same day that he is set to resume his Love in Las Vegas residency, which runs starting today through October 29.

Legend Track List

ACT I

1 Rounds ft. Rick Ross

2 Waterslide

3 Dope ft JID

4 Strawberry Blush

5 Guy Like Me

6 All She Wanna Do

7 Splash ft Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign

8 You

9 Fate ft Amber Mark

10 Love ft Jazmine Sullivan

11 One Last Dance

12 All She Wanna Do ft. Saweetie

ACT 2

1 Memories

2 Nervous

3 Wonder Woman

4 Honey ft. Muni Long

5 I Want You to Know

6 Speak in Tongues ft Jada Kingdom

7 The Other Ones ft Rapsody

8 Stardust

9 Pieces

10 Good ft Ledisi

11 I Don’t Love U Like I Used To

12 Home