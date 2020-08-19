 Watch John Legend Close Out DNC Night Two With 'Never Break' - Rolling Stone
Watch John Legend End Night Two of the DNC With ‘Never Break’

Musician recorded performance of Bigger Love track alongside a socially distant choir

Jon Blistein

John Legend closed out the second night of the Democratic National Convention with a performance of his song, “Never Break,” Tuesday, August 18th.

Legend recorded his performance in an empty theater, starting out alone on stage — just him and his piano — before being joined by a small choir whose members certainly looked like they were properly spaced six feet apart. “We will never break,” Legend and the choir sang, “As the water rises/And the mountains shake/Our love will remain/We will never.”

On Twitter, Legend posted about his performance, writing: “Thanks to the @DemConvention for asking me to close out a powerful night with my new song #NeverBreak. The song is about love, hope and resilience, and I think we could all use some of that right now.”

Legend was the only musical performer during night two of the DNC, while night one featured Maggie Rogers and Leon Bridges. Monday, Billy Porter and Stephen Stills also performed Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth.” Additional performers over the coming days will include Billie Eilish, the Chicks and Jennifer Hudson.

