Hear John Legend, Muni Long Collaborate on Seductive Single ‘Honey’

Song is the second track to arrive from Legend’s forthcoming LP

John Legend has released a sultry new single, “Honey,” featuring Muni Long. The jazzy, R&B-infused song was produced by Ryan Tedder, Steven Franks, Lindgren, and Tommy Brown.

“Show me the ways to explore,” Legend croons on the track. “Every day wanting more.”

Legend and Long serve as co-writers on “Honey” alongside Melanie Joy Fontana, HARV, Gregory Heinn, Lindgren, Franks, Tedder, and Brown. While Legend has previously worked with Long as co-songwriters, “Honey” is their first time collaborating as recording artists.

“Honey” is the second track from Legend’s forthcoming eighth studio album. It follows recent single “Dope,” featuring rapper J.I.D. The title of the LP,  a follow-up to 2020’s Bigger Love, and its release date have not yet been revealed.

Legend will return to Las Vegas for the second leg of his residency, “Love in Las Vegas,” later this summer. Shows are scheduled to run from Aug. 5-20 and Oct. 14-29. Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

