Watch John Legend Lip Sync to Random People Singing Karaoke on ‘Fallon’

John Legend and Jimmy Fallon lip-synced to the musician’s 2013 hit “All of Me” on The Tonight Show but with a twist: they had to mimic other people singing the karaoke version of his song.

Legend and Fallon imitate a wide range of tone-deaf singers to surprisingly pitch-perfect ones during the segment.

Later on, Legend serenaded the audience with his latest single “Preach.” Midway through, he strayed from the piano and instead belted out the song to the audience while the Roots served as his backing band.

Legend recently released the music video for “Preach,” which examines social and political issues affecting America at the moment including school shootings, parents and children being separated at the border and the treatment of African-Americans by law enforcement.

“The idea behind the song is that sometimes we can get so frustrated by the news and what’s going on and there’s this scatter going on in ourselves,” the musician said in a statement about the video. “Do we become apathetic? Do we become engaged? Do we just talk about it, or do we do something?”