See John Legend Roast Jonas Brothers: ‘You’re Not Quite the Beatles’

Jonas Brothers are a lot of things: siblings, bandmates, pop stars. One thing they are not, as John Legend hilariously notes when he appears on their upcoming special Jonas Brothers Family Roast, is the Fab Four.

In an exclusive clip from the special, which airs on Netflix Nov. 23, Legend serenades Nick, Joe, and Kevin as their respective partners — Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas — look on (and crack up).

It starts out sounding like a touching tribute. “Working-class lives, growing up with the dream/They made a lot of money, made a lot of girls scream,” Legend sings on the piano ballad. Then there’s a kicker. “I wrote a song to tell them they’re my favorite band. I wish they could hear it, but they’re not here today… You’re not quite the Beatles.” To soften the blow, he adds that they are “really nice guys.”

Jonas Brothers Family Roast will also feature guest appearances from Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, comedian Gabriel Iglesias (a.k.a. Fluffy), YouTuber turned late-night host Lilly Singh, Jack Whitehall, and other celebrities.