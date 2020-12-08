John Legend, Gwen Stefani to Perform at Global Citizen Prize Awards

John Legend, Gwen Stefani and more will perform at the Global Citizen Prize awards special, airing December 19th at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Legend will double as the night’s host, while Alessia Cara, Carrie Underwood, Common, JoJo and Tori Kelly will also take the stage. Additionally, there will be special appearances from John Oliver, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Per a press release, the Global Citizen Prize will “celebrate and honor leaders who are shaping the world we want and doing pivotal work to help end extreme poverty.” Prizes will be handed out across six main categories honoring those in the arts, business, politics and activism: Global Citizen of the Year, Global Citizen Prize for World Leader, Prize for Business Leader, Artist of the Year, Youth Leadership Award and Country Hero Award. Additionally, Global Citizen is introducing three new categories this year, the Global Citizen Prize for Philanthropy, for Culture and Education and for Activism.

Prior to the ceremony, Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans will host the Countdown to the Prize digital pre-show, which will feature behind-the-scenes interviews with the artists, a virtual red carpet and a special packages on the Prize winners. Following the show, the entire event will be available to watch digitally on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.