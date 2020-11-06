See John Legend Sing ‘Georgia on My Mind’ After State Flips Blue

After Georgia flipped from Trump to Joe Biden early Friday morning, John Legend celebrated the moment on social media by singing “Georgia on My Mind.”

Georgia on my mind pic.twitter.com/QKvOjA2LL0 — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 6, 2020

Georgia — which has given its electoral college votes to the Republican presidential candidate in every election since 1992 — gave Biden a slight edge of just under a thousand votes when the latest batch of mail-in votes were tabulated in the early morning hours of Georgia.

Legend, like the rest of the nation, was sitting and watching the live voting results drip in, and, when Georgia finally flipped after the slow erosion of Donald Trump’s early lead, and the singer marked the moment with his vocal-only rendition of the Ray Charles-popularized classic.

“He has been waiting five hours to post this,” Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen tweeted soon after. Legend responded, “It was one take tho.”

Although Biden took a slight lead in the Peach State, as of Friday morning, the race has not yet been called.