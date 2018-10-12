Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next 'The Romanoffs' Recap: Calling Our Better Angels Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

John Legend Taps Esperanza Spalding for ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’

R&B singer also previewed upcoming holiday LP ‘A Legendary Christmas’ with original track “Bring Me Love”

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All
Esperanza Spalding

John Legend recruited Esperanza Spalding for a jazzy rendition of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."

AP/Shutterstock

John Legend previewed his upcoming holiday LP, A Legendary Christmas, with two new tracks: the original “Bring Me Love” and a jazzy rendition of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” featuring Esperanza Spalding.

On the latter Yuletide staple, Legend unfurls his dramatic vibrato over electric guitar, organ, upright bass and wild drums that veer from swinging to stuttering. Spalding adds snappy backing vocals to the track.

The Motown-leaning “Bring Me Love” opens with soulful a drum groove that recalls the Supremes’ “You Can’t Hurry Love.” “I don’t need my stocking filled with toys, and I don’t need no joys to bring me joy,” Legend sings over horns, piano, congas and stacked vocal harmonies. “Baby, I haven’t hung my mistletoe ’cause without you, baby, I can’t see no point.”

A Legendary Christmas, out October 26th, is Legend’s first holiday record. Raphael Saadiq produced the project, which also features a harmonica guest spot from Stevie Wonder on “What Christmas Means to Me.” The album also includes Legend’s takes on “Silver Bells” and “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire),” among other Christmas tunes.

Legend will promote the LP on a North American tour that kicks off November 15th in Clearwater, Florida and concludes December 30th in San Diego, California.

In This Article: Esperanza Spalding, John Legend

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad