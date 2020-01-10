 John Legend Releases New Song in Time for 'This Is Us' Guest Spot - Rolling Stone
John Legend Releases New Song in Time for ‘This Is Us’ Guest Spot

Legend and his song “Conversations in the Dark” will appear on NBC series this Tuesday

John Legend has released a new song, “Conversations in the Dark,” with a stripped-down visual depicting home movies of couples.

The single release coincides with Legend’s guest appearance on the award-winning NBC drama series This Is Us, where the song will be featured. It’s unknown what role Legend will be playing on the show, but in a recent This Is Us promo clip, he was shown onstage behind a piano, leading to speculation that Legend will be playing himself. The episode airs Tuesday, January 14th at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

“Conversations in The Dark” was written by Legend, Gregg Wattenberg, Jesse Fink, Kellen Pomeranz and Chance Peña and was produced by Gregg Wattenberg and Pom Pom. In the lyrics, Legend expresses his devotion to the one he loves: “I won’t ever try to change you, change you/I will always want the same you, same you/Swear on everything I pray to/That I won’t break your heart.”

This past November, Legend released a deluxe version of his holiday album A Legendary Christmas, which included a revamped version of “Baby It’s Cold Outside” featuring Kelly Clarkson. The updated lyrics were written by Legend and comedian Natasha Rothwell.

