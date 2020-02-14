 Watch John Legend Perform 'Conversations in the Dark' on 'Ellen' - Rolling Stone
Watch John Legend Perform ‘Conversations in the Dark’ on ‘Ellen’

The singer was joined by violinist Lindsey Stirling

John Legend stepped in as the guest host of The Ellen Show this week and took the opportunity to perform his song “Conversations In the Dark.” Joined by a band and violinist Lindsey Stirling, Legend took on the piano ballad with sincere emotion on a glowing red stage.

Legend also presented a clip of himself serenading random strangers in a Starbucks and handed out some treats to the unsuspecting customers. In the clip, he gives some of his iconic songs new lyrics about lattes and runs around the coffee shop giving everyone extra whipped cream.

Legend released “Conversations in the Dark” last month along with a stripped-down visual depicting home movies of couples. The single release coincided with Legend’s guest appearance on the award-winning NBC drama series This Is Us, where the song was featured. The song was written by Legend, Gregg Wattenberg, Jesse Fink, Kellen Pomeranz and Chance Peña and was produced by Gregg Wattenberg and Pom Pom.

This past November, Legend released a deluxe version of his holiday album A Legendary Christmas, which included a revamped version of “Baby It’s Cold Outside” featuring Kelly Clarkson. The updated lyrics were written by Legend and comedian Natasha Rothwell.

