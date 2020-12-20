See John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Gwen Stefani Perform at Global Citizen Prize

John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Gwen Stefani and Common were among the performers at the Global Citizen Prize 2020, a broadcast and streaming special honoring the year’s most inspiring leaders and activists.

Legend, a Global Citizen ambassador, also served as host for the event, with the singer performing alongside Underwood (on their Christmas track “Hallelujah”) and Common (on their Oscar-winning “Glory”) during the event; the rapper and the singer also discussed their support of criminal justice reform.

“I was told 89 percent of the people that get locked up come back to society, so you want them to come back better, healed,” Common said. “I think the prison system needs to be coming from the healing perspective in a true rehabilitation.”

Also during the show, Stefani delivered a festive rendition of her new throwback single, “Let Me Reintroduce Myself”:

Miley Cyrus was also on hand to present Elton John with Global Citizen’s Artist of the Year for his decades of charitable work through the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

“I’m extremely grateful for this accolade. I’m so grateful that people know about the Elton John AIDS Foundation and consider it a wonderful organization to contribute to and work with,” John said. “But for me, it reminds me of all the work yet to do. We’ve got our foot on the accelerator, we cannot take it off. If the message is — by getting this award — from a 73-year-old man who still wants to work tirelessly for this, but I need you young people with me.”

Watch the entire Global Citizen Prize 2020 livestream below: