John Legend Embarking on Bigger Love Tour This Summer

After rebranding himself the “King of Valentine’s Day,” John Legend will be setting out on the Bigger Love Tour this summer. The announcement comes on the heels of new song, “Conversations in the Dark.” His new title is a spin on Mariah Carey’s “Queen of Christmas” moniker — he even spoofed the holiday video she released late last year.
The singer’s latest tour will kick off in Dallas this August. He’ll be visiting 25 cities total, wrapping up in San Diego on September 25th. Presale tickets will be available February 11 to 12 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, with tickets going on sale on Valentine’s Day, February 14 at 10 a.m. local.
Legend has yet to reveal if “Conversation in the Dark” (which appeared on an episode of This Is Us) will lead to a new album, which would follow 2018’s A Legendary Christmas. He recently won his eleventh Grammy for “Higher” with DJ Khaled and Nipsey Hussle — he then performed with Khaled and Co. in honor of Hussle, who died in March of 2019.
John Legend’s Bigger Love 2020 Tour Dates
August 12 – Dallas, TX @ Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
August 13 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
August 15 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
August 16 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
August 18 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
August 19 – Saint Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
August 21 – Washington, DC @ Wolf Trap – Filene Center
August 22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
August 24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
August 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Metropolitan Opera House
August 28 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood – Koussevitzky Music Shed
August 29 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater
August 31 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
September 2 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
September 3 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
September 5 – Dayton, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights
September 6 – Chicago, IL @ Ravinia Festival
September 10 – Seattle, WA @ Chateau St. Michelle
September 11 – Seattle, WA @ Chateau St. Michelle
September 13 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
September 14 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
September 16 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
September 17 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
September 19 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
September 20 – Tucson, AZ @ Casino Del Sol – Ava Amphitheater
September 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
September 25 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre