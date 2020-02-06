John Legend Embarking on Bigger Love Tour This Summer

After rebranding himself the “King of Valentine’s Day,” John Legend will be setting out on the Bigger Love Tour this summer. The announcement comes on the heels of new song, “Conversations in the Dark.” His new title is a spin on Mariah Carey’s “Queen of Christmas” moniker — he even spoofed the holiday video she released late last year.

The singer’s latest tour will kick off in Dallas this August. He’ll be visiting 25 cities total, wrapping up in San Diego on September 25th. Presale tickets will be available February 11 to 12 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, with tickets going on sale on Valentine’s Day, February 14 at 10 a.m. local.

Legend has yet to reveal if “Conversation in the Dark” (which appeared on an episode of This Is Us) will lead to a new album, which would follow 2018’s A Legendary Christmas. He recently won his eleventh Grammy for “Higher” with DJ Khaled and Nipsey Hussle — he then performed with Khaled and Co. in honor of Hussle, who died in March of 2019.

John Legend’s Bigger Love 2020 Tour Dates

August 12 – Dallas, TX @ Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

August 13 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

August 15 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

August 16 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

August 18 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

August 19 – Saint Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

August 21 – Washington, DC @ Wolf Trap – Filene Center

August 22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

August 24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

August 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Metropolitan Opera House

August 28 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood – Koussevitzky Music Shed

August 29 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater

August 31 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

September 2 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

September 3 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

September 5 – Dayton, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

September 6 – Chicago, IL @ Ravinia Festival

September 10 – Seattle, WA @ Chateau St. Michelle

September 11 – Seattle, WA @ Chateau St. Michelle

September 13 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

September 14 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

September 16 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

September 17 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

September 19 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

September 20 – Tucson, AZ @ Casino Del Sol – Ava Amphitheater

September 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

September 25 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre