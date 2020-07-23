John Legend, Barbra Streisand Tapped for Joe Biden Digital Fundraiser

John Legend, Barbra Streisand, Sara Bareilles, Andra Day and more will take part in a digital campaign event/fundraiser for Joe Biden on Sunday, July 26th.

The Celebration for Change event will start at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Those interested in watching can RSVP via the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee’s website. The event is free to attend, although there are suggested donation options starting at $15.

Jay Leno will host Celebration for Change, which will feature additional appearances from a mix of musicians, actors and pop culture figures: Renee Elise Goldsberry, Lee Daniels, Julianne Moore, Rosie Perez, Rob Reiner, Kristin Chenoweth, the War and Treaty, Billie Jean King, Andy Cohen, Raul Esparza, Dolores Huerta, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and more.

Other politicians are set to appear as well, including former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Louisiana representative Cedric Richmond.

Join me in a #CelebrationForChange this Sunday, July 26, in support of @JoeBiden for president. We have #100DaysToGo until the presidential election—let's do all we can to help elect him this November. Join us here: https://t.co/ETkX9YYjzM#TeamJoe pic.twitter.com/keG1za53Vp — John Legend (@johnlegend) July 22, 2020

With normal campaigning suspended due to COVID-19, the Biden campaign has hosted an array of digital fundraisers over the past few months. Back in June, Willie Nelson and singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen appeared at a fundraiser aimed at boosting Biden’s campaign in Texas, which is increasingly looking like it could be a swing state in November.

David Crosby, Sheryl Crow, Rufus Wainwright, Jimmy Buffett and more performed at a digital event for Biden in May, while in July, California Senator Kamala Harris hosted an event in support of Biden featuring a lineup of DJs including Diplo, Jermaine Dupri, D-Nice and Hannah Bronfman.