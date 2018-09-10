John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Emmy Wins Earn Them EGOTs

John Legend, Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber earned the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) Sunday evening for their work on Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert, resulting in all three joining the distinguished list of EGOT winners. The trio of songwriters won during the Creative Arts Emmys, which rewarded them as executive producers on the NBC live musical. The trio are the 13th, 14th and 15th person to score an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. Producer Craig Zadan, who died in August, also won for his work on the musical special.

“I’m honored that the Television Academy recognized this wonderful production of Superstar,” LLoyd Webber said in a statement. “While I celebrate this award with my colleagues, especially my dear friend Tim Rice, we would not be here without the guidance of Craig Zadan whose recent passing we continue to mourn.”

Legend, who becomes the first black man to join the coveted EGOT list, earned a Best Original Song Oscar in 2015 for penning Selma‘s “Glory” and got his Tony in 2017 when he produced the Broadway revival of Jitney. He has also won 10 Grammys (out of 28 total nominations), with his first wins in 2005. Rice has won three Oscars and he and Lloyd Webber jointly earned the Best Original Song Oscar in 1996 for Evita‘s “You Must Love Me.”

“Before tonight, only 12 people had won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony in competitive categories,” Legend wrote on Instagram. “Sirs Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice and I joined that group when we won an Emmy for our production of their legendary show Jesus Christ Superstar. So happy to be part of this team. So honored they trusted me to play Jesus Christ. So amazed to be in such rarefied air.”

Previous EGOT winners include Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks and Helen Hayes.