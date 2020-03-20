Hear John Legend Urge For ‘Actions’ on New Single

John Legend has dropped a new single, “Actions.” The song, which he previewed during his Instagram Live concert earlier this week, samples “The Edge” by David McCallum, which is notably the same track Dr. Dre sampled on his 2000 hit “The Next Episode.”

“Here I go again/ With another love song/ That I wasted,” Legend croons on the upbeat track. “I wanna show my love is strong/ Make her feel it when I’m home/ No fakin’/ No mistakin’.” The chorus hits home the message, with Legend affirming, “Actions speak louder than love songs.”

During his Together at Home concert, performed in support of Global Citizen, Legend confirmed that he has a new album coming this year. “Just so you guys know, I am putting out a new album this year,” Legend said. “Everybody’s home, you need stuff, you need music, you need TV, you need films. You need stuff to entertain you, so I’m going to put some music out.”

“We’re going to release some music,” he added. “I don’t know what the schedule going to be like, we’re just going to start putting stuff out. We’re in the process of mixing a lot of the stuff on the record. Luckily, I already wrote and recorded most of it.”

On Instagram, Legend noted that “Actions” will appear on his upcoming release, writing, “New song from the new album.” Legend’s last album, A Legendary Christmas, dropped in 2018. Earlier this year he released “Conversations in the Dark,” a single written for NBC show This Is Us.