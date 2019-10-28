 John Legend to Release Deluxe Version of ‘A Legendary Christmas’ Album – Rolling Stone
John Legend Is Revamping Troublesome Christmas Classic, ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’

John Legend releasing deluxe version of his Christmas album, ‘A Legendary Christmas,’ on November 8th.

John Legend will release a deluxe version of 'A Legendary Christmas,' featuring a duet of "Baby It's Cold Outside" with Kelly Clarkson.

Eric Liebowitz/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

John Legend will be releasing a deluxe version of his Christmas album, A Legendary Christmas, on November 8th.

The expanded LP will include four new tracks, including a duet of “Baby It’s Cold Outside” with Kelly Clarkson with updated lyrics by Legend and comedian Natasha Rothwell (Insecure). The “reimagined” duet aims to modernize the song’s outdated and sometimes troubling lyrics, with the male suitor now graciously calling his female partner a cab: “I really can’t stay (Baby it’s cold outside)/I’ve gotta go away (I can call you a ride)/This evening has been (So glad that you dropped in)/So very nice (Time spent with you is paradise)/My mother will start to worry (I’ll call a car and tell ’em to hurry).”

The three other new tracks include “This Christmas,” “My Favorite Things” and “Christmas in New Orleans.”

Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen will appear on the cover of the December issue of Vanity Fair, with a profile published Monday.

