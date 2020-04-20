John Krasinski Threw an Online Prom With Billie Eilish, Chance the Rapper and the Jonas Brothers

As COVID-19 keeps us all in our respective homes, millions of kids across America and beyond are missing out on one of the only things that make high school bearable: prom.

John Krasinski sought to remedy that situation Friday night by throwing his own virtual celebration, a wrap-up of which he shared Sunday evening on his new online show, Some Good News.

“As you can see, my life couldn’t be any better. I throw proms now,” Krasinski told special guest and The Office co-star Rainn Wilson as he detailed the inspiration for the event: Alabama’s Marli Odgers and her father, who performed a father/daughter prom dance to “Bless the Broken Road” by Rascal Flatts in a now-viral video.

Krasinski enlisted Marli and her father to DJ his digital prom — which took place Friday at 8 p.m. ET — and brought on a slew of special guests, including Chance the Rapper, the Jonas Brothers, and Billie Eilish and Finneas.

The Jonas Brothers (who never went to prom themselves) performed a socially distant version of their hit song “Sucker,” as they were all in different homes, while Eilish and her bro busted out “Bad Guy” together from quarantine. Eilish admitted that she has never really been to prom herself — aside from a homeschool version, which doesn’t really count.

Performances were intercut with footage of kids around the world dancing in their finery, sashaying with parents, siblings and dogs in lieu of dates. “We are all going through this together,” Krasinski said. “It’s a very weird time, but each and every one of you are missing something and this is the least I could do and I couldn’t be more proud to do it.”

The actor has been bringing cheer to the internet each week with Some Good News. He previously surprised a young Hamilton fan with a Zoom cast reunion and thanked Boston healthcare workers with lifetime Red Sox tickets.