John K Reflects on How Life Would Be ‘If We Never Met’ in New Video

Actress and influencer Inanna Sarkis co-stars in the clip

Brittany Spanos

Up-and-coming singer-songwriter John K keeps it simple in the video for “If We Never Met.” He released an EP by the same name back in April.

John K is seen sitting and singing in front of a projection of various grainy home footage. Actress and influencer Inanna Sarkis appears in a different room with the same set up as John K for the split-screen video. She sings along during the chorus, and the end of the video reveals that the pair have been in the same room the whole time.

“It’s obviously about a very special person in my life, but it’s so much more than that,” the singer told Idolator earlier this year. “It also encompasses the story of the team behind the music. From here, we can expand outward sonically and get a little more experimental.”

John K’s breakthrough came in 2017 with the single “OT.” If We Never Met is the Orlando native’s debut EP.

