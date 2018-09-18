See Animated Video for John Grant’s ‘He’s Got His Mother’s Hips’

The sardonic and melodic John Grant is always one for surprises, but the video for his latest track, “He’s Got His Mother’s Hips” tops his usual mischievousness. Off his upcoming electro-tinged record ‘Love Is Magic’ (out October 12th), “Hips” appears to take its visual cues and inspiration from Peter Gabriel’s iconic 1980s “Sledgehammer” video. Grant worked with 13 different animators — including Cardiff-based duo Casey Redmond and Ewan Jones Morris — to craft the quirky, colorful and kinky assemblage of images that encompass stop-motion, papier-mâché and digital techniques.

The new album fully embraces electronic music, and “He’s Got His Mother’s Hips” feels like an electroclash deep cut. As Grant has explained: “[It is] about a cheeseball doing all he can to get into a woman’s pants, making a total ass of himself. It’s a fun song built on disgust.” The song begins with the lyrics, “I think Colonel Mustard/Did it in the billiard room/Yeah yeah/They say his salsa workshops/Are a harbinger of doom” while various animated versions of Grant’s head bop and bounce into different scenes and scenarios.

Grant, who is based out of Iceland, will embark on his first North American tour in over three years, beginning November 30th in Brooklyn.