John Gosling, Keyboardist for the Kinks, Dead at 75

John Gosling, who served as keyboardist for the Kinks throughout their fruitful Seventies period, has died at the age of 75.

The band announced Gosling’s death in a statement Friday, “We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of John Gosling. We are sending our condolences to John’s wife and family.” No cause of death was provided.

The surviving founding members of the Kinks — brothers Ray and Dave Davies and drummer Mick Avory — each paid tribute to Gosling, who played keyboards and piano with the band from 1970’s Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One to 1978’s Misfits, a span of 10 studio albums.

“I’m dismayed deeply upset by John Gosling’s passing. He has been a friend and important contributor to the Kinks music during his time with us,” Dave Davies said of the band’s first full-time keyboardist in a statement. “Deepest sympathies to his wife and family. I will hold deep affection and love for him in my heart always. Great musician and a great man.”

Avory added, “Today we lost a dear friend and colleague, he was a great musician and had a fantastic sense of humor… which made him popular member of the band, he leaves us with some happy memories. God Bless him….”

As a member of the Kinks, Gosling appeared on songs like "Lola," "Celluloid Heroes," "Strangers," and "Apeman," and featured on the group's classic 1971 album Muswell Hillbillies, notably on tracks like "Oklahoma USA" and "Acute Schizophrenia Paranoia Blues."

Gosling quit the band in 1978, when he was briefly replaced by Gordon Edwards and then Ian Gibbons, who remained with the Kinks until their final breakup in 1997.

Gosling was also among the ex-members of the Rock Hall-inducted band to take part in the Kast Off Kinks, featuring a lineup of castoffs from the band’s revolving door membership.